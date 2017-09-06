‘Fear Me!’: Eager Kitten Chatters at Birds

Despite living a cushy lifestyle in an apartment, Aoao cannot suppress her wild instincts. Unfortunately for her, the best she can do is make some fierce eye contact with her prey.
You got lucky this time, birds!
If only this window wasn’t in the way…
Despite living a cushy lifestyle in an apartment, Aoao cannot suppress her wild instincts. Unfortunately for her, the best she can do is make some fierce eye contact with her prey.
You got lucky this time, birds!
Who is this guy looking back at me?!
These little mantises are called "devil's flowers." Despite such a threatening name, they hardly reach 1 cm in length. Watch these two tiny bugs take a threatening posture ahead of the fight!
American teenager set a new world record for the fastest Rubik's Cube solution during the Rally in the Valley 2017 competition, which was held in Middletown, Virginia, US, on September 2, 2017. Watch this incredible achievement in the video below!
Oliver Strumpfel is far from looking like a Hindu deity with countless arms, but he is still incredibly good at carrying a whopping 29 steins – or more than 69 kilos of beer and glass!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)