These little mantises are called "devil's flowers." Despite such a threatening name, they hardly reach 1 cm in length. Watch these two tiny bugs take a threatening posture ahead of the fight!

The devil’s flower mantis, also knowns as the Egyptian flower mantis and thistle mantis, is a species of praying mantis that can be found in North Africa, parts of the Mediterranean, Middle East and southern Asia and on the Canary Islands. The insects hold their wings slightly spread behind their bodies, which make them seem larger and more threatening.