Could You Beat This? Teen Solves Rubik's Cube in Record-Smashing 4.69 Sec

American teenager set a new world record for the fastest Rubik's Cube solution during the Rally in the Valley 2017 competition, which was held in Middletown, Virginia, US, on September 2, 2017. Watch this incredible achievement in the video below!

Patrick Ponce, a nimble guy who is just 15, became the fastest Rubik's Cube speed solver after he assembled a 3-by-3 cube in just 4.69 seconds. The previous world record was set in 2016 by Felix Zemdegs, the "speedcuber" from Australia, who solved the puzzle in 4.73 seconds.