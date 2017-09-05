Dexterous Bavarian Barman Sets World Record for Carrying 29 Beers at Once

Oliver Strumpfel is far from looking like a Hindu deity with countless arms, but he is still incredibly good at carrying a whopping 29 steins – or more than 69 kilos of beer and glass!

On September 3, 2017, the 45-year-old waiter set a new world record for carrying the most number of beer mugs at the Hallertau Gillamoos festival in Abensberg, Germany. At first, Strumpfel attempted to carry 31 steins, each with a liter of beer, for 40 meters and then set them down without spilling more than 10% of the beer. Unfortunately, two steins fell at the last minute, but the man still managed to put 29 of them down and break the previous record. According to Strumpfel, he trained at the gym three to four times a week since February to achieve these results.