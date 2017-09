More than 1,500 “cavaliers” participated in a large-scale historical re-enactment of the Napoleonic-era battle on the Borodino field in the Moscow region, Russia, during the annual Borodino Day festival on September 3.

Guests from Great Britain, France, Germany, Belarus and Czech Republic attended this year's event.

The Battle of Borodino was fought in 1812 during the Napoleonic Wars when the French invaded Russia. The fighting involved around 250,000 troops and left at least 70,000 casualties, which is why it is considered one of the bloodiest Napoleonic battles and one of the deadliest one-day battles in history.