Oops! US TV Channel Cameraman Gets Distracted by Strip Club on Air

This blooper video shows the epic moment a local TV channel operator zoomed in on a strip club billboard during a live traffic report instead of showing the audience the place of the accident.

As WLBT 3 presenter Joy Redmond was covering a motorway crash in Jackson, Mississippi, the distracted cameraman focused his lens on a sign advertising the state's largest strip club.

When the unsuspecting anchor turned her back to look at the screen behind her and saw what the cameraman was actually showing to the audience, she couldn't help bursting into laughter. However, she then quickly braced herself and told the operator to "focus" on the traffic accident.