There’s a common belief that cats hate water, which is often true. But this caramel-colored cutie just loves to be washed! His serious but satisfied face is indisputable proof of that.

Gombung, a chubby cat from South Korea, is not your average feline: he loves to take a shower. In this hilarious video, the kitty can be seen squinting his eyes in pleasure as his owner rubs his back.

By the way, Gombung has his very own Instagram account with more than 55.2k followers. Check it out for more kitty hydrotherapy videos!