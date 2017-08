This video depicts the installation of the railway arch of the Crimean bridge above the waters of the Kerch Strait separating Russia’s southern Krasnodar region from the Crimean peninsula.

This operation took 12 hours and 700 cables with powerful jacks to complete. The giant, 227-meter-long and 45-meter-tall, steel arch will take another three weeks to fully install.

Road traffic along the Crimea Bridge, the longest in Russia, is scheduled to commence in December.