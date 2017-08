A Russian football ref scored a spectacular goal right from the center of the field. He should have probably chosen to play the game rather than presiding over it!

In this video, football referee Vladislav Bezborodov is seen scoring a fabulous goal as he played for the Latvian "Ventspils-1998" veterans against a team of the club's current players, "Ventspils-2017." The match, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Latvian football club, was held on August 27 at the FC "Ventspils" home stadium.