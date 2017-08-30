Houston Hawk Seeks Shelter From Hurricane Harvey in Taxi

Just before the storm, a hawk flew into a taxi and refused to leave. William Bruso, the driver, decided that the bird could stay with him for a while. Mr. Bruso published several YouTube videos of his adventure with the hawk, which he named Harvey.

Later, the bird was taken to a shelter. It turned out that Harvey had an injury that was preventing him from flying; so he would not have survived the storm had he not been picked up. But thanks to Mr. Bruso the hawk is safe and sound!