Yet Another Awkward Moment: Trump Confuses Two Blonde Reporters in Finland

Watch this video to see US President Donald Trump mixing up two female blonde correspondents at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö held on August 28.

During the session, Mr. Trump confused two female reporters thinking they were the same person. After the POTUS persistently asked the Finnish president to take one more question, Niinistö gestured to a journalist.

"Again? You're gonna give her — the same one?" asked Trump, mistaking the woman for another reporter who had asked a question earlier. "No, she is not the same lady," Niinistö replied. "They are sitting side by side." The reporter's response made the conference visitors burst in laughter. "We have a lot of blond women in Finland," she noted.

A PBS NewsHour correspondent, who was at the press conference, posted a photo of the Finnish correspondents on her Twitter, adding that they do not look alike. Check it out: