Spectacular on its own, the Marble Cave in Crimea has become a part of something even more amazing: a cave classical music concert! The cave’s unique acoustics allows the ear to catch the most subtle nuances of the performance. Take a look at the highlights of the orchestra’s performance in this video.

The Marble Cave can accommodate 150 viewers and a chamber orchestra with up to 20 musicians. The First International Festival of Eurasian Classical Music took place in Crimea from August 24-29, and the stage in the Marble Cave was one of its venues. Musicians from Russia, Italy and South Korea performed the works of Vivaldi, Verdi, Haydn and other composers at a depth of 40 meters.