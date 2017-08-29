How Most of Us Feel in the Morning After Waking Up Too Early

This charming owl has become an internet sensation after the video of its big “contagious” yawn went viral. Can you watch it without yawning yourself?

In this adorable footage, the tiny nocturnal creature is seen perched on a gravestone near a church in Rotherham, a town in South Yorkshire, England. Suddenly, the little owlet turned its head to look at the camera and did a huge lazy yawn. A lot of people, who are not very fond of starting their day early, can totally relate to this lovely sleepy bird! The video of the owl's "infectious" yawn received more than 400,000 views in less than a week since it was published by nature photographer Gerald Robinson.