Dig In! Germany Makes World's Biggest Burger

About 3,500 people gathered to watch the massive burger assembled by 300 people. The man behind the plan was Rudi Dietl, a passionate world record chaser, who previously made headlines for making the world's biggest pizza, the world's tallest cotton candy and the world's fastest tire change.

Afterward, the burger was sold for charity. The previous record-holding burger weighed 914 kilos (2,000 pounds lbs) and was made in Carlton, Minnesota, US, on September 2, 2012.