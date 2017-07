Perched atop one of his various "parrot approved areas," Einstein, a 20-year-old African Grey Parrot, gets down to business after inviting his owner to their kitchen for a romantic date.

While it’s no surprise that the Texas-born bird can do a convincing vocal impression of Matthew McConaughey, let’s hope the sly flyer also picked up on a few of the Oscar-winning actor’s smooth moves.

Alright, alright, alright!