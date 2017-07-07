Holy Canoli! Disgruntled Bear Charges Car in Alaska

Heading to Alaska’s Yakutat Lodge, Cody Kunau and his friend Samantha were in for a surprise after their drive turned into a game of bear chases human.

"Usually, the bears run off and catching a close-up glimpse is hard," Kunau, a local fishing guide, wrote in his post. "We slowed our vehicle down to where we saw the bear cross the road when suddenly it erupted from the bushes and came after our vehicle."

While both parties were used to seeing bears in the area, this was the first time they witnessed a local grizzly bear get quite so steamed about passing cars on the highway.

Unable to detect a reason for the clash between man and beast, Cody and Samantha were quick to inform local residents that the bear had charged them.