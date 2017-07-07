Register
21:23 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Videoclub

    Russia's Special Forces Units Mastering Skills in Drills

    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 15130

    Russian Special Forces teams conducted direct deployment from Mi-35M multi-purpose attack helicopters during a joint drill held with Russian Air Force crews at Korenovsky Air Base in Krasnodar Region.

    During the special tactical exercise, servicemen practiced providing fire support for landing troops and repelled the "attack" of a detachment of conditional terrorists.

    Related:

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Tags:
    video, exercise, drill, special forces, Krasnodar region, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More videos

    • Pupper going for a ride
      Last update: 16:59 07.07.2017
      16:59 07.07.2017

      Adorable Husky Puppy Tries Pedal Owners Bike

      Who’s a good boy? The answer is surely, this lil’ helper! This tiny pup is not just enjoying a ride on a bike with his owner; he is also doing his best to “contribute!”

      0 261
    • Amur tigers play in Leopard Land National Park
      Last update: 13:00 07.07.2017
      13:00 07.07.2017

      Photo Shoot Time! Russian Tigers Pose in Front of a Camera Trap

      This footage released by the Land of the Leopard, a 262,000-hectare national park in Primorsky Krai, Russia, shows a happy family of Amur tigers enjoying their time together. Mama-tigress stretched herself on the grass – she was going to relax in the shadows of the trees, but in a couple of moments her two playful kittens ruined her plans.

      1495
    • Little Kitten Rescued In Krasnodar Krai
      Last update: 10:00 07.07.2017
      10:00 07.07.2017

      Little Warrior: An Abandoned Kitten's Desperate Struggle for Survival

      This little kitten was left all alone on a deserted beach in the resort village Kabardinka in Krasnodar Region, Russia. Nobody will ever know how much time this innocent creature had to spend without food and water and with little hope…

      0 1855
    • Sonic the Hedgehog Floats Into Vacation Mode
      Last update: 01:00 07.07.2017
      01:00 07.07.2017

      Summer Vibes! Sonic the Hedgehog Floats Into Vacation Mode

      That moment when you’re on a budget and trying to upgrade your staycation.

      0 211

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok