Colobus Baby Monkey Enjoys Remodeled Home at the Cincinnati Zoo

TJ was born January 10, 2017. At birth, he was like a little snowball, all white with a pink face and blue eyes. This makes it easy for Colobus Monkey mothers and families to see their babies in their dense native African rainforest canopies. However, they quickly develop their full adult coloration by around six months, which is what happened to TJ, too.

Colobus Monkeys are not very active — they are laid back and lazy monkeys. When not eating, these primates are sleeping or sunbathing. They spend most of their time up in the trees and rarely come down to the ground. They don't even need to come down for water, as they manage to find enough in the treetops to survive.