Register
20:52 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Videoclub

    Colobus Baby Monkey Enjoys Remodeled Home at the Cincinnati Zoo

    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    This adorable little monkey with black and white fur, Tiberius Jr. or TJ, is the firstborn son of four-year-old mom Adanna and the mature 21-year-old dad, Tiberius. He is now out in the newly redone habitat at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

    TJ was born January 10, 2017. At birth, he was like a little snowball, all white with a pink face and blue eyes. This makes it easy for Colobus Monkey  mothers and families to see their babies in their dense native African rainforest canopies.  However, they quickly develop their full adult coloration by around six months, which is what happened to TJ, too.

    Colobus Monkeys are not very active — they are laid back and lazy monkeys. When not eating, these primates are sleeping or sunbathing. They spend most of their time up in the trees and rarely come down to the ground. They don't even need to come down for water, as they manage to find enough in the treetops to survive.

    Related:

    Cuteness Cubed: Rare Amur Leopard Cub and Two Tiger Cubs in Crimean Safari Park
    Rawr! Crimean Safari Park Welcomes Newborn Amur Tiger Triplets
    Tags:
    video, animal, monkey, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More videos

    • Groundhog Surprises Unsuspecting Cyclist
      Last update: 17:20 05.07.2017
      17:20 05.07.2017

      Groundhog Day! Woodland Creature Surprises Unsuspecting Cyclist

      French cyclist Michael Bimbo was riding a bicycle on a spectacular mountain trail in the French ski resort Courchevel when suddenly, a groundhog popped out right in front of him.

      0 295
    • Instant karma
      Last update: 13:00 05.07.2017
      13:00 05.07.2017

      Irresponsible Driver Faces Instant Karma

      In this dash cam video, captured July 3 on a busy two-lane freeway in Surgut, Russia, a black Lexus driver is seen swerving into the oncoming traffic lane in a clumsy attempt to overtake the traffic. Look what happened to him next…

      0 636
    • Cute Amur Leopard and Tiger Cubs in Crimean Safari Park
      Last update: 10:00 05.07.2017
      10:00 05.07.2017

      Cuteness Cubed: Rare Amur Leopard Cub and Two Tiger Cubs in Crimean Safari Park

      A long-awaited baby leopard was recently born in Crimea's Taigan Safari Park. The chubby lil’ boy named Casper made his first public appearance on July 3.

      0 289
    • Get Dirty! Russia's Annual Swamp Football Cup
      Last update: 19:07 04.07.2017
      19:07 04.07.2017

      Swamp Soccer Cup Culminates in Russia

      The 2017 Open Swamp Cup Russia was held on June 17 on the Myavrinskoe swamp between the villages of Pogi and Novaya in Leningrad Region. Twelve teams got dirty during the annual competition.

      0 384

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok