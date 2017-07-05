Irresponsible Driver Faces Instant Karma

Thanks to a "lucky" coincidence, the good-for-nothing driver was immediately met by traffic police.
Thanks to a "lucky" coincidence, the good-for-nothing driver was immediately met by traffic police.
A long-awaited baby leopard was recently born in Crimea's Taigan Safari Park. The chubby lil’ boy named Casper made his first public appearance on July 3.
The 2017 Open Swamp Cup Russia was held on June 17 on the Myavrinskoe swamp between the villages of Pogi and Novaya in Leningrad Region. Twelve teams got dirty during the annual competition.
President Bashar al-Assad appeared on a newly-released 2,000 Syrian pound banknote, which went into circulation for the first time on July 2.
Marine Corps recruits of the spring conscription campaign of the Black Sea Fleet took part in a practical training in the field before taking the enlistment oath and becoming Marines.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)