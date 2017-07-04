Training Drills of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Marine Corps Recruits

Conscripts faced some psychological challenges, mastered their combat skills and accomplished a 10-kilometer battle march. They also learned first-aid techniques, completed exercises on entrenching in various conditions and trained survival skills, such as starting a fire without incendiary accessories and finding and disinfecting water.

After the military training course, soldiers participate in the ritual of military oath, which traditionally takes place at the 35th Coastal battery memorial complex in Sevastopol.