A music-loving pooch upstages the Vienna Chamber Orchestra’s performance in Turkey, but unfortunately for the musicians, he wasn’t exactly impressed.

First the furball walked on stage as if he were Mariah Carey slow-walking for extra flare. Then he gave the musicians his final critique – a yawn.

While it’s unclear whether the tune of Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony got the pup’s attention, or if was just the stage calling his name, he’s clearly a fan favorite.