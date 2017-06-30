This is What Russian Soldier of the Future Looks Like

This next-gen combat suit includes an armored helmet, as well as the latest arms and means of protection.
A woman living in the Broadmoor neighborhood of Colorado Springs had the fright of her life when she encountered a massive bear in her garage.
A group of doctors and nurses at the Universidad de Chile's Clinical Hospital stopped mid-operation to watch and celebrate Chile's victory against Portugal in the 2017 Confederations Cup semi-final match.
Using a Lego train set, a group of enthusiasts managed to create a miniature beach roller coster that runs through a castle, a seashell forest and even some underground tunnels.
Sometimes when it’s hot you’ll do anything for a mouthful of water!
