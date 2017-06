The Crimean Bridge, or the Kerch Strait Bridge, will be one of the largest bridges in Russia. The 19-km long bridge, which is to span the Strait of Kerch between the Kerch Peninsula of Crimea and the Taman Peninsula of Krasnodar Region, will have for lanes for vehicle traffic and two railway lines.

The road bridge is projected to be opened in December 2018, with the completion of the rail link delayed until 2019.