Superhuman Strength! Russian Man Sets World Record by Pulling 4,200 Ton Boat

The powerlifting champion from the Russian Far East used a shoulder harness and a special ladder attached to the ground for traction during the stunt. Savkin dedicated his incredible achievement to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The powerlifting champion from the Russian Far East used a shoulder harness and a special ladder attached to the ground for traction during the stunt. Savkin dedicated his incredible achievement to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"You gotta brush her off the sides."
Lucky surfers enjoying the waters at KwaZulu-Natal’s Umdloti Beach in South Africa were in for a surprise when a huge pod of dolphins decided to join the guys in catching a few waves.
British inventor Tony Fisher has created the biggest fidget spinner in the world. It stands 2.8 meters tall with a diameter of over 3.3 meters! The toy functions like its smaller counterparts by picking it up and making it spin while he balances it on a hand.
On June 26, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, together with his wife Asma and their children, visited a number of soldiers injured in the Syrian conflict at their homes in the Hama countryside.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)