According to Richard Melvill, it was all thanks to his girlfriend, who spotted the wave trailing dolphins along the surf.

"I was so stoked to capture this," Melvill told local outlet Northglen News. "I was just in the right place at the right time."

While the area is known for dolphin spotting, it’s also a popular destination for whale watching – could you imagine if Melvill caught a whale hanging 10 in the background as well?!

Here’s hoping!