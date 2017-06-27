Anyone Thirsty? Jake the Diamond Dog Helps Out Parched Ump

Ladies and gentlemen, say hello to "the best darn dog in professional baseball," a.k.a. Jake The Diamond Dog, who’s making everyone go into a prolonged “aww,” after fans saw the pooch offer an umpire some water.

Spotted at Monday night’s baseball game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the South Bend Cubs, this wasn’t the talented doggo’s first time on the field, and Jake’s talents don’t stop at passing out refreshments.

This pooch’s resume also includes delivering the game ball to the pitcher, shagging foul balls, playing batboy, catching a couple of Frisbees, and, of course, honoring the Sweetheart of the Game.

So… what can your dog do?



