Rawr! Crimean Safari Park Welcomes Newborn Amur Tiger Triplets

The cubs' eyes are not fully open yet, but they all are in good health and their mother is taking good care of them. The zookeepers are now thinking of the names for the new tiger family.

Amur tigers are the world's largest cats and on the list of endangered species. Their population was nearly extinct in the 1940s, with less than 40 animals left. Russia became the first country in the world to grant the species full protection. Now, there are around 500 individuals living in the wild.