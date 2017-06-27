Inti Raymi, the Festival of the Sun Celebrated in Peru

Over 3,000 people attended the Inca Festival of the Sun or "Inti Raymi" in the Inca ruins of Cusco this year. The celebrations began in the morning at the Sacsayhuaman fortress. Then the ceremony moved to the Qoricancha temple and Cusco's main square.

The spectacular show featured members of the Asociacion Cultural Filigranas Peruanas, who role-played a solemn tribute and offered thanks to Inti, the Sun God and patron deity of the Inca Empire. They were joined by hundreds of artists, acting as nobles, military men, authorities and Inca inhabitants, to pay tribute to the sun and mark the winter solstice.