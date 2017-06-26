The Whale Whisperer? New Jersey Boaters Get Up Close, Personal With ‘Goliath’

Hanging out on the New Jersey side of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Paul Ziolkowski and his friends were taken by surprise when a humpback whale breached right next to their boat.

"It’s just this giant Goliath thing just pulls right up and taps the side of the hull and I’m standing right here like this, filming, and I’m like, I swear I was struck, I was mesmerized," a still startled Ziolkowski told local station ABC7.

While it’s not surprising to spot a few humpbacks roaming the Atlantic Ocean, according to non-profit Gotham Whales, there has been a whopping 150 sightings near New York City.

Forget the skyscrapers or even central park, who’s down for some whale watching on their next trip to the Big Apple?