Irish TV Weatherman Goes Mary Poppins-Style

"Nothing like a good Irish summer to get you into the mood ahead of the weekend," Hartigan wrote under this video he published on his YouTube channel.

"It's wet and pretty windy out there," the weatherman reported on the ‘Ireland AM' morning live show as he stood under a huge yellow umbrella… and got blown away several moments after that, much to the amusement of his colleagues in the studio who couldn't help laughing. However, a few seconds later, he managed to get back in the frame struggling with the broken umbrella, but this time with a big smile on his face.