Ice, Ice, Baby! Family of Black Bears Use Ice Cubes to Dodge Cali Heat

Just a month after a mama black bear was to be euthanized by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for injuring a homeowner, the caring mother is now staying cool with her three cubs at Cali’s Oakland Zoo.

For added fun, zookeepers even hid treats inside the cubes for the troublesome cubbies to enjoy.

According to officials, after realizing the family was accustomed to humans, but not exactly suitable for release, the zoo’s request to have the group for their 56-acre California Trail exhibit was approved.

Play on little guys, avoid that heat!