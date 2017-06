The name for the Cincinnati Zoo's adolescent Greater Flamingo was also chosen by Internet users through a Facebook poll. After nearly 7,800 votes, the chick was named Taffy. The other options were Cornell (after Chris Cornell), Streamer (because the hatching was streamed live), Phoenix (a play on the Flamingo's scientific name Phoenicopterus) and Ostrich. Once big enough, Taffy will join the rest of the Flamingo colony at the zoo.