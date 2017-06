"I saw this one eagle kind of circling and it was along the shoreline, so I took my camera out to snap a picture of it," the fisherman said. All of a sudden, it started heading toward the boat. The man started recording video in slow-mo just as the bird swooped in and stole a big chunk of salmon and flew away. "NOT MAD about it at all," Mr. Phillips concluded, noting that his experience was "pretty surreal."