Getting ready to go for a walk in the neighborhood, Kelly McCraig’s easy going day took a turn for the worse when, out of nowhere, Pepé Le Pew and his buddies decided to take a shortcut home.

It’s one thing to slowly walk away from one or maybe even two of the stinky creatures, but a whole lot of them?! Run. For. Your. Life. – unless you want to be smelling ripe for quite some time.

Forget the wolf pack friends, steer clear of the skunk pack at all costs.