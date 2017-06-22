Ursine Uber? Canadian Bear Desperate for a Ride

The footage was captured by Matt Patterson, who runs a car service company in the area. "Three seconds into the video he walked straight up to the door and opened it like he's done it a million times. He made it look so easy. I was in shock," the man said. According to the stunned witness, the bear was in there for 12 minutes, just sitting there in the driver's seat. However, the animal soon left the van with nothing (probably because bears don't know how to start a car… yet).