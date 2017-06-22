Siberian Surfing: Russian Daredevils Catch a Wave on a City Street

Dragged by a pickup truck, these guys effortlessly surf along the street which looks more like a shallow creek.
Move over, Free Willy, you’re not the only cool guy in the water.
The remains of a dinosaur belonging to the plant-eating Sauropod family were uncovered by paleontologists at one of several sites near the ancient Spanish city of Morella.
An American YouTuber with the nickname Buttered Side Down turned the ‘salvation’ of his Frisbee, which got stuck on the roof, into a first-person action film. The 1.5-minute clip, published on his channel on June 20, has been viewed more than 140,000 times already.
The newest addition to the Moscow Zoo was named Filimon. At birth, he weighed almost 90 kilos! The baby elephant was shown to the public for the first time on June 20, which is commemorated as International Day of Action for Elephants in Zoos.
