The newly found remains, which include two high bones, an upper foreleg bone, other limb fragments and vertebrae from the tail of a Sauropod dinosaur, are nearly 130 million years old.

The Sauropods were a group of giant long-necked and long-tailed plant-eaters notable for the enormous sizes attained by some species. Some of the species could grow up to 10 meters tall and 20 meters long, which made them the largest animal to have ever walked the Earth.