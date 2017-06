After a long hard day of barking at the mailman or really any person coming near his home, Dover, the upset English Bulldog, isn’t having it once he realizes his bed has been stolen.

Fortunately after a minute of whisker flexing and complaints his flatmate decided to give up the treasured spot, unlike a certain other curly haired friend. While balance is finally restored, let’s hope no one comes between this pupper and his oh so fluffy bed.