In what began as a road rage incident on the northbound 55 freeway in Santa Ana, California, a woman grabs ahold of a car in an attempt to settle a score with one of the passengers.

After the black car is forced to pull over by fellow commuters, the woman eventually takes the opportunity to let go after realizing she wasn’t getting anywhere. While the car did manage to get away, onlookers definitely had a few words to yell out.