The Most Savage Ant Sacrifice of All Time

This short video of an ant dumping another ant over the edge of a table, originally tweeted by Mike Sanchez‏ on June 12, has spread quickly and gone viral. While most Internet users wondered what was going on in the footage, some netizens have joked about Sparta-style rules in the world of ants and pointed out the fact that the insect dusted his little hands afterwards.

According to some studies, this could be the way that ants get rid of their dead comrades in order to keep their colonies healthy.