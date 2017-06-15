'Pegasus' Attempts to Fly Across the English Channel

French pilot and flight instructor Bruno Vezzoli took off from an abandoned wartime runway located in the French town of Ambleteuse. After about 50 minutes of flight, the aircraft successfully landed in a village near Dover, England, 59 kilometers away from its starting point.

A combination of a stealthy paraglider and off-road vehicle, the Pegasus was created by Jerome Dauffy, inspired by French writer Jules Verne and his initial ambition was to build a flying machine that could complete a world tour in 80 days.