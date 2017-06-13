Man Dangles Upside Down, Falls Out of Hot Air Balloon (Graphic Language)

The "beautiful calm evening" quickly turned into a chaotic scene as many onlookers went into panic mode once strong winds blew a hot air balloon crashing into another, luckily the pilot of this particular balloon was able to get ahold of the transport a few short moments later.

Unfortunately for the second hot air balloon the wind wasn’t going to be as kind. After being slammed back into the ground twice, the pilot is left dangling from the basket for about 15 to 20 seconds before tumbling to the ground.

While the pilot’s attempt to release air from the balloon ultimately failed, the passengers stuck inside were left to follow step-by-step directions from officials on the ground in order to safely land. Thankfully, everyone, including the pilot, did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.



