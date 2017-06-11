Bear Accidentally Gets Sucked Down Waterfall in Yosemite National Park

The bear was swimming in a river near a tourist camp. At first, tourists cheered and laughed and the sight of a bathing bear; but then the situation got serious.

"I started laughing when I initially realize it's fighting hard against the current. Obviously, my amusement turns to nervous laughter as it starts getting pulled toward me, still assuming it's going to be strong enough to pull itself out. By the time the bear and I both realize it's not getting out, the current has already sucked the bear down the waterfall behind me and shoots the whitewater rapids tumbling end over end until the video ends," the person who uploaded the video to YouTube wrote.

The cameraman also said that he saw the bear scamper out on the other side of the river.

The bear's fate remains unclear. Bears have strong carcasses and muscles, so there is a chance that this animal managed to get out without sustaining a serious injury.