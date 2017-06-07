Monstrous Musician: Bear Breaks Into Colorado Home and… Plays Piano

When she returned home, Katie Hawley from Vail, Colorado, discovered her kitchen and living room wrecked. Assuming that she was a victim of a robbery, the woman checked her home surveillance camera and found this epic footage of the furry intruder banging out a few notes on the piano. Besides that, the bear didn't hesitate to help himself to food from the freezer and caused some minor damage in the unit. It is thought that the bear got in through an open window, according to local reports.