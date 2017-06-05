Keep Calm and Mow the Lawn: Tornadoes Don't Stop Canadians From Their Chores

Meanwhile, another family was working in their back garden when the tornado touched down. On this photo snapped by Cecilia Wessels, her husband is seen mowing the lawn with a poker face. "Our whole street, everyone was on their back patios taking pictures," she told CBC News.

On June 2, a thunderstorm produced a spectacular swirl in a field a few kilometers northeast of Three Hills. There have been no reports of injuries from the tornado, although some photos captured by witnesses show downed trees and a roof ripped off a barn.