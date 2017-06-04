Nun Plays Kick-Ups With Policeman in Ireland

"Well what can we say, this definitely isn't something you see everyday," a Facebook post by the official account of the police force of Ireland said. "Garda O'Connell of Henry St Community Policing Unit playing keepy uppy with the Dominican Sisters at the Our Lady of Limerick Triduum and festival which was held from the 25th-27th May at the St Saviours Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, Limerick."

The police force ensured its fans that since the winner of this particular match was not revealed, "a rematch will have to be scheduled."