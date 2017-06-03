Bear Interrupts Golf Game in Anchorage, Alaska

The bear remained indifferent to the players who tried to shoo it away. Having inspected the golf course, the animal stole some food from one of the bags and lazily shuffled back into the woods.
The bear remained indifferent to the players who tried to shoo it away. Having inspected the golf course, the animal stole some food from one of the bags and lazily shuffled back into the woods.
Dozens of antique cars arrived in St. Petersburg on June 2, concluding the Peace Rally 2017 that started in Monaco.
A man was on a tour around a cave in Songtao County, Guizhou province in China. He appeared to be bored with what he saw, deciding to kick a limestone stalagmite thrice because once was not enough.
Two-meter-high tidal waves reminiscent of a tsunami were captured on camera in Zandvoort Noord-Holland, Netherlands, in the morning of May 29. In this video, powerful waves are seen washing boats, deck chairs and beach umbrellas away from the shore.
This touching story will surely melt your heart! Lemon, a crested Pekin duck that hatched in April 2006, was born with neurological issues which affect the bird’s coordination and balance: she couldn't walk or even stand on her own. But don’t feel sorry for the duck: she gets oodles of love and attention from her family!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)