20:28 GMT +303 June 2017
    Bear Interrupts Golf Game in Anchorage, Alaska

    A curious bear cub wandered onto a golf course in Anchorage, Alaska, to investigate the field and snatch a souvenir from the players.

    The bear remained indifferent to the players who tried to shoo it away. Having inspected the golf course, the animal stole some food from one of the bags and lazily shuffled back into the woods.

    Tags:
    bear, golf, video, Anchorage, United States, Alaska
