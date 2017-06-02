You Will Want This 'Flying Motorbike' So Bad After You See It in Action

The Kitty Hawk Flyer was specifically designed to fly over water. The company said they wanted to engineer a personal aircraft that's easy to fly and accessible for all. "We imagined simple controls and advanced electronic capabilities so that you could learn to fly it safely in minutes," the Kitty Hawk team stated on their official website, and it seems they've perfectly managed this task.

You don't need a pilot's license to operate the vehicle. The working prototype was publicly revealed in April 2017, and, according to the company, the official Flyer will be available by the end of the year.