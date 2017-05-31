This Art is on Fire: Fascinating Pictures Created With Gunpowder

Recently, the artist presented a series of giant works created with salt. Tomic explained he started working with the grainy mineral as a way of keeping busy while relaxing his wrist, which started to ache from too much drawing. His latest passion is creating mind-blowing masterpieces with gunpowder and setting them on fire. With his videos, the artist wants to draw attention to social problems such as the huge number of deaths from lung cancer caused by smoking.
All comments
Show new comments (0)