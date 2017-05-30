Die Another Day: Snake Gets Second Chance After Being Eaten Alive

In this stomach-churning video, captured by a couple on a roadside in Newton, Texas, a huge black snake is seen with a tip of a tail in its mouth. But suddenly, right in front of the surprised witnesses, it regurgitated another snake, which was still alive and even seemed unhurt. Once the black reptile spat its dinner out, it escaped in the bushes. Probably, the bigger snake felt threatened because of the presence of humans and so it gave up its meal and retreated.